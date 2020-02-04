Frances P. "Pauline" Clark Ballard
Frances P. "Pauline" Clark Ballard, age 79, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Macedonia, Iowa, passed away January 31, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Pauline was born March 1, 1940, in Woolstock, Iowa to the late Lee and Frances (Orr) Williams. She graduated from Eagle Grove, Iowa High School in 1958. Pauline was a long-time waitress and bartender at Anthony's Steak House, Delmonico's and the Dubliner Pub, all in Omaha, Neb. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Macedonia.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her son, Ray Clark, II; grandson, Thomas McFadden; and sister, Lillian Harrison. Pauline is survived by her children, Dennis (Shannon) Clark, of Loveland, Colo., Debra (Brian) Leinen, of Mesa, Ariz., Ramona (Tim) McFadden, Diane (Paul) Lane, all of Council Bluffs; 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren; her sister, Joan (Conrad "Connie") Grunwald, of Woolstock; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Friday, 4 to 6:30 p.m., with the eulogy given by Diane Lane, at 5:30 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family graveside on Saturday, in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
