Susan K.
Andersen Bamford
Susan K. Andersen- Bamford, age 70, passed away suddenly at her home in Daleville, Va., February 27, 2020.
Susan was the daughter of Thomas W. and Marjorie Ann Andersen. She was born May 8, 1949, in Council Bluffs. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. Susan was a Registered Nurse for some years, however her most recent career was at 3M, as a sales representative, selling medical supplies. Susan loved her family and she enjoyed her grandchildren, interior design, flower gardening, traveling in the RV with her husband, and bird watching.
Susan is survived by her mother, Marjorie Nelson, of Council Bluffs; her husband of 20 years, Thomas (Tom) Bamford, Jr.; step-daughter and husband, Jamie Bamford (Reggie Reynolds); step-son, and wife, John (Nancy) Bamford; grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Cyndi (Dan) Merriam, of Council Bluffs; brother and sister-in-law, Scott (Laurie) Andersen, of Council Bluffs; and beloved fur-baby, Rosie (Dog).
A memorial service celebrating Susan's Life will be 2 p.m., Friday, March 27, 2020, at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection (Wesley Chapel), 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS 66224. In leu of flowers, please consider The United Nations Children's Fund, 1775 K Street, NW, Suite 360 Washington, DC.
