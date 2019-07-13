Theresa W. Barnett
Theresa W. Barnett, age 99, passed away in Florida, on July 9, 2019.
She was born on October 6, 1919, in Newport, England. She was a Charter Member of Queen of The Apostles Catholic Church, and retired from Mercy Hospital.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband, Jack T. Barnett of Council Bluffs; sisters, Rose Bacon and Betty Turton of London, England.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Rick Head, of Pace, Fla.; nephew, Tony and Sarah Bacon, of Bucks, England; 4 grandchildren, Scott (Karen) Head, of Wing, Ala., Jay Head, of Florida, Cassandra (Tommy) Lee, of Pensacola, Fla., and Michelle (John) Johnson, of Oak Grove, Mo; 10 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren. Graveside service, Wednesday, 2 p.m., in Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends to meet at the cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.