Joan Winifred McNally Bart, passed away in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., on May 8, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1930, to Harry T. and Winifred (Sullivan) McNally. She lived in Council Bluffs, her entire life before retiring to Florida. She married Donald F. Bart on July 30, 1954 , and the couple celebrated 60 years of marriage before Donald's death in 2015. Joan enjoyed gardening, reading, and was a life- long learner interested in philosophy, spirituality, wellness, and cooking. Joan was preceded in death by her son, Donald Jeffery Bart; and granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Casella Hawes. She is survived by daughters, Denise (Joseph) Hernandez, Diane Samstad, Deborah Bart, and Donna Bart; sons, Jack (Janice) Cochran Bart and James (Shelly) Duncan Bart. Don and Joan have 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Pat McNally, and sisters, Margie (Frank) Trouba and Nancy (Donald) Casson. Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.

