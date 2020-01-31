James Francis Bartholomew Jr.
James Francis Bartholomew Jr., known affectionately as Jimmy and Bart, age 61, passed away January 29, 2020, at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital, in Omaha, Neb.
Jimmy was born November 16, 1958, in Council Bluffs, to the late James Sr., and Virginia Beckerle Bartholomew. Jimmy made his home with the Glenwood Resource Center family since the age of 6 years old. He loved and enjoyed it there, especially participating in the many Special Olympics events.
Jimmy is survived by his brothers, Mark and wife Patty, of Atlantic, Iowa, Richard, of Council Bluffs, Ken and wife Julie, of Omaha; sisters, Marianne Morgano and husband John, of St. Charles, Ill., Joanne Bartholomew-Hilz, Susanne Helms and husband Matt, all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews; and his many friends and staff at GRC, in Glenwood.
Visitation for Jimmy is Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m., all at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Jimmy will be laid to rest with his parents at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by his family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.