Josh D.
Barton
Josh D. Barton, 21, of Pacific Junction, Iowa, passed away December 12, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Visitation, Monday, December 16, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., with Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11 a.m., both at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Glenwood, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Interment, in the Glenwood Cemetery.
