Paul J. Bass
Paul J. Bass, was born on January 29, 1940, in Springfield, Mo., and passed from this life on December 27, 2019.
He was a long-time resident of Council Bluffs, and was involved in many community organizations, including Children's Square USA, Noon Rotary, the Senior Center, Salvation Army, Bookfellows, and Christian Home Association. He was a member of First Christian Church.
Mr. Bass was a graduate of the Missouri School of Mines with a degree in Civil Engineering, had a Master's Degree in Systems Management in USC, and was a licensed Professional Engineer in 3 states. Mr. Bass spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force as a civil engineer, then became general manager of the CB Water Works until his retirement in 2001.
He is survived by daughter, Kim (Bass) Murray; and son, Michael Bass, both of Council Bluffs; as well as grandchildren, Zachery Murray and Makenna (Murray) Dooty (Noah); and his "two best friends," canines, Maggie and Cooter. He and wife Jan were married for 42 years.
The decedent's remains were cremated with private interment to take place in Springfield, Mo. At his request, there will be no funeral services. Memorials are suggested to Children's Square USA and the CB Public Library.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.