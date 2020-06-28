Michael W. Batten, age 72, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 24, 2020, at Select Specialty in Omaha, Neb. Mike was born May 6, 1948, in Council Bluffs,, to Leo and Joan (Ricker) Batten. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1967 and from University of Sioux Falls in 1971, earning a degree in Education. In 1972, Mike took a teaching and coaching position with the Council Bluffs Community Schools, retiring in 2005. Mike was the head Girls Track Coach for 21 years and was inducted into the Council Bluffs Relays Hall of Fame in 2008. He touched so many lives in athletics and was a great role model for the students and parents. Mike loved his grandsons, fishing, the outdoors and the Hawkeyes. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Batten and hours after his own passing his son, Neil Batten. Mike is survived by his son, Jason Batten, of Council Bluffs; grandsons, Hayden and River Batten, both of Red Oak, Iowa; mother, Joan Batten; brother, Steve (Sue) Batten; sister, Kathy (Larry) Argersinger, all of Council Bluffs; brother, Pat (Karen) Batten, of Parker, Colo.; sister, Jeanene (Charles) Coulon, of New Orleans, La.; nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service, Tuesday, 3 p.m., at The Gathering Room at McCoy's with visitation with the family following until 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Hayden and River Batten Educational Fund.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
MOST POPULAR
-
CB School Board members get first look at possible Return to Learn plans
-
Watt, Saxon
-
Iowa DNR allows Council Bluffs to release wastewater into Missouri River after sewer line problem discovered
-
Iowa Clothes Shop building has rich history
-
Faces of Education: Father, son both teach at Lewis Central Middle School
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.