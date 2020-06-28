Neil T. Batten, age 36, of Red Oak, Iowa, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away June 25, 2020, in Red Oak. Neil was born July 5, 1983, in Council Bluffs, to Michael W. and Diane (Myhre) Batten. He attended Lewis Central Schools. Neil worked for HyVee in Council Bluffs and Red Oak and was currently working for Parker-Hannifin Corporation. He was a devoted Daddy and had a great love for fishing, being outdoors and the Hawkeyes. Neil had many friends and was quite the jokester. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael W. Batten on June 24, 2020. Neil is survived by his sons, Hayden and River and their mother, Sara Batten, all of Red Oak; mother, Diane (Larry) Fast, of Omaha, Neb.; brother, Jason Batten; grandmother, Joan Batten both of Council Bluffs; father-in-law, Mark Snyder, of Red Oak; aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebration of Life service, Tuesday, 3 p.m., at The Gathering Room at McCoy's with visitation with the family following until 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Hayden and River Batten Educational Fund.
