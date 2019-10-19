Kelly G. Bebensee
Kelly G. Bebensee, age 66, of Council Bluffs, passed away October 17, 2019.
He was born in Omaha, Neb., on October 26, 1952, to the late Herbert and Marilyn (O'Dell) Bebensee. Kelly graduated from Lewis Central High School and retired from the City of Council Bluffs Parks Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Bebensee; and sister, Nina Howard.
Kelly is survived by his wife of 44 years, Amy Bebensee; children, Cory Bebensee (Kodi) and Holly Brokman (James); sister, Resa Warner (Matt); grandchildren, Arie, Zoe, Sydney, Adalyn and Isabel; a host of other family and friends.
Special remarks and stories will be told at 2 p.m., followed by visitation until 4 p.m., on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Private graveside service will take place in the Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.