Bernice June Behm
Bernice June Behm age 86, passed away November 22, 2019, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Neb. Bernice was born, June 14, 1933, in Loveland, Iowa, to the late Clarence and Christina (Franksen) Wells and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Behm on May 27, 1952, and to this union daughters, Dennise, Deanna and Cheryl were born. Bernice worked in the bookkeeping department at Beno's Department Store and belonged to the Thomas Jefferson Bunco Group for over 50 years.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dennise Bridges; parents, Clarence and Christina Wells; brothers, Chuck, Kenny, Clifford and Tom Wells; sisters, Helen Bolton, Betty Britten and JoAnne Murphy.
Bernice is survived by daughters Deanna Dugan and husband Dick, Omaha, Cheryl Christiansen, Council Bluffs, grandchildren Veronica and Jamison Bridges, Rosalie and Jerome Christiansen, Alexandra and Joseph Dugan, 7 great-grandchildren, son in law James Bridges Council Bluffs, many nieces, nephews and their spouses and friends. Visitation with the family Tuesday 10:00am to 11:00am, followed by funeral service at 11:00am all at funeral home. Luncheon will follow the funeral in the Cutler-O'Neill Community Room. In lieu of flowers, family has suggested memorials to VNA and Josie Harper Hospice House. Private family inurnment at Ridgewood Cemetery.
