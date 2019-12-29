Caroline Jean Belt
Caroline Jean Belt, age 76, passed away December 27, 2019.
She was born on April 13, 1943, to the late Benjamin and Lavone (Reed) Reese, in Council Bluffs.
In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Reese.
She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Belt; children, Cindy Dimmitt (Scott), Rick Keith (Tina), Thomas Keith (Cody), Lavone Blakeman; stepchildren, Chris Belt, Troy Belt, Cindy Belt, Sandy Belt; 20 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Colleen Dofner, George Reese (Judy), Beverly Reese, Sandy Vanderberg; stepbrothers, Dale Hiers (Elizabeth) and Billy Hiers; a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Friday, January 3, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment is at Ridgewood Cemetery followed by a reception at Eagle's Club. Memorials may be directed to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.