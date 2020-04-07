Gerald "Jerry" G. Bennett, age 80, passed away April 4, 2020. Jerry was born October 4, 1939 and formerly worked at Wilson Foods, IBP and Tyson Foods. He had a great love for his bulldogs and Husker football. Preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Violet Bennett; and sister, Irma Jean Hopkins. Survived by wife of 47 years, Marlene "Susie" Bennett; sons, Mike Bennett and Jeff Bennett (Jill); granddaughter, Jasmine; and grandson, Michael. Private visitation, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m., at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, in Bellevue, Neb. Private graveside service. Memorials to Promise 4 Paws Dog Sanctuary, 1027 3rd Street, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503, www.promise4pawsdogrescue.com.

