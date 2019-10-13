Henry E. "Hank" Bergantzel
Henry E. "Hank" Bergantzel, age 92, passed away October 12, 2019, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, Neb.
Hank was born September 15,1927, in Omaha, to the late Leslie "Jay-B" and Santa (Pane) Bergantzel and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the Class of 1945. He proudly served his country in the US Navy 1946-1947. Hank married Mary Dawley on September 10, 1947, and together have spent the past 72 years. Hank was owner of Jay-B & Sons Garage for over 38 years, retiring in 1985. His memberships include Epworth United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson, Connor Hunt. Survivors include his wife, Mary; daughter, Carolyn Stender and husband, Bob, all of Council Bluffs; son, Michael and wife Maureen, of Albany, Ore.; daughter, Elaine Pruitt, of Council Bluffs; son, Gary and wife Danaye, of Menahga, Minn.; 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren. Visitation is Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., at funeral home. Funeral service is Tuesday 11 a.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church. Interment Walnut Hill Cemetery with military rights by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow at Epworth Church. Memorials to Care and Share and or Epworth United Methodist Church.
