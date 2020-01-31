Leland L. Bergantzel

Leland L. Bergantzel, age 68, passed away January 29, 2020, at CHI-Mercy Hospital.

Born November 19, 1951, in St. Paul, Neb., to the late Lyle and Donna (Woolman) Bergantzel. Leland worked as a baker for Sara Lee.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Gatrost-Bergantzel (2013); son, Ian.

Leland is survived by daughter, Misty (Jeff) Woodward; son, Blaine (Stacey) Bergantzel, all of Lincoln, Neb.; son, Travis (Amanda) Gatrost, of Beatrice, Neb.; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Leana (Mike) Hauxwell, of Council Bluffs; brother, Randy (Sharon) Bergantzel, of Humphrey, Neb.; nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation, Monday, 1 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Luncheon to follow at Kikkers Bar and Grill, 1503 Ave C.

Service information

Feb 3
Memorial Visitation
Monday, February 3, 2020
1:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
