Bruce R. Bernhards
Bruce R. Bernhards, age 75, passed away, at his home, on March 3, 2020, in Council Bluffs, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer and other ailments.
He was born on January 13, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Walter and Charlotte Bernhards. Bruce graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1963. Bruce was a Pottawattamie County deputy sheriff for many years and retired from the Omaha Public Power District, in Fort Calhoun, Neb., in 2009. Besides his family and friends, Bruce loved his dogs, especially the little white dogs.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Charlie" Bernhards; sister, Linda Miller; step-brother, Robert Morse.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jackie; sons, Bryce (Trish) Bernhards, Bryan (Heidi) Bernhards; 4 grandchildren, Jamie Bernhards, Paytyn Bernhards, Jacob (Jenna) Clark and Jess (Danny) Greco; and one great-grandson, Tripp Greco.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5th, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, March 6th, 2020, also at the funeral home. Interment is in the Hazel Dell Cemetery.
