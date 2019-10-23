Donald "Skip" G. Berry, Jr.
Donald "Skip" G. Berry, Jr., age 74, passed away October 20, 2019.
He was born on December 10, 1944, to the late Donald and Viola (Kunik) Berry in Council Bluffs.
In addition to his parents, Skip was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Huesca; brother, Ben Berry; brother-in-law, Dean Stanton; and granddaughter, Billie Jo Petry.
Skip is survived by his wife, Rose Berry; children, Brendan Petry, Kelly Berry (Julia), Tricia Benck (Mark); stepchildren, Teri Jo McNeal, Billy Cox (Shelly); grandchildren, Cody Benck, Lauren Benck, Kendra McNeal, Kasey McNeal, Brandon Cox (Whitney), Haley Cox (Devin), Johnny Wilkinson and Heather Wilkinson; siblings, Sharon Stanton (Tom), Becky Berry, Eddie Berry and Gayle Berry; a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m., on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
