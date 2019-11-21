Wilma Bertelsen

Wilma Bertelsen, age 89, of Logan, Iowa, passed away November 19, 2019, at her home in Logan.

Survivors include husband, Calvin Bertelsen, of Logan; and 4 children, Harold (Delila) Bertelsen, of Beebeetown, Iowa, Sandy (Dave) Harmelink, of Orange City, Iowa, Vicki (Ron) Placek, of Logan, Sherry (Mike) Wohlers, of Pisgah, Iowa; and brother, Wilber (Jean) Hosman, of Aurora, Colo.

Visitation with the family will be 4 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 5 p.m., on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa. Funeral service is Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Logan.

