Hattie Kathryn "Kaye" Bird Hattie Kathryn "Kaye" Bird, age 93, passed away March 12, 2020. She was born to Homer King and Frances C. (Delimater) Brunner. She had three sisters and one brother, Frances (Alice), Gretchen, Jane and John. She had two sons, Fred Joseph Aliano, Jr. and Mark Richard Aliano. On September 11, 1976 she was united in marriage to Melvin L. Bird. Kaye's favorite and most rewarding job was her 13 years spent at Iowa Western Community College Learning Center. She worked as a secretary and GED examiner. She helped many students to further their education and improve their employment opportunities. In her free time, Kaye enjoyed bowling and painting ceramics, which she often gave away to family and friends. She also loved reading. Kaye and Mel spent 15 years in a beautiful home in Heber Springs, Ark. When it was time to return home to the family they moved to an apartment in Lincoln, Neb., before settling in Council Bluffs. She was preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents; three sisters, Frances Alice Phelps, Gretchen Rebecca Wheeler, Jane Hagan; her brother, John D. Brunner; sons, Fred J. Aliano, Jr. and Mark R. Aliano; step-daughter, Terri R. Bird (Long); and grandson, Curtis "CJ" Aliano. She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Karen Aliano and Janet Aliano; step-daughter, Connie (Jim) Kesner; three granddaughters, Christina M. (Matt) Chadderdon, Angela Kaye (Charles) Venditte and Krista Aliano; two grandsons, Joseph Aliano and Nicholas (Lindsay) Aliano; three step-granddaughters, Marisa (Mike) Brown, Alycia (Jake) Edwards and Amanda (Justin) Hall; three step-grandsons, Michael Kesner, Nick and Tim Snow; five great-grandchildren, Carson and Adam Aliano, Isabella and Scarlett Chadderdon, Leo Aliano; five step-great-grandchildren, Zachary, McKayla and Cody Brown, Leo Edwards and Valor Snow; many many nieces and nephews (most of which are golfers); and other relatives and friends. Open viewing and visitation on Monday, March 23, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups of visitors will be limited to ten (10) people at a time. To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Kaye, please visit our tribute store.

To send flowers to the family of Hattie Bird, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 23
Open Viewing and Visitation
Monday, March 23, 2020
8:00AM-5:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Open Viewing and Visitation begins.

