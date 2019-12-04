Dona Rae Evelyn Blakeman
Dona Rae Evelyn Blakeman, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 1, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Dona was born July 24, 1935, in Council Bluffs, to the late Ray and Helen P. (Wejby) Townsend. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School and married George Blakeman on November 4, 1954 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with 8 children.
In addition to her parents, Dona was preceded in death by her husband, George in 1989; daughter, Karen Blakeman-Reed and sons, Stephen and Donald Blakeman.
Dona is survived by her children, Georgette (Rob) Hoag, Rick (Cindy) Blakeman, Lynne Blakeman, Chris Blakeman, Phil (Sherry) Blakeman, all of Council Bluffs; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly (John) Roth, of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 10 to 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A graveside service will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.