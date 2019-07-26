Clara J. Blocker
Clara J. Blocker, age 84, passed away July 24, 2019.
She was born in Wilton, Iowa, on June 14, 1935.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Blocker; son, Billy Blocker; 1 brother; and 3 sisters.
Clara is survived by her children, Lonnie Blocker (Barbara), Teresa Suiter (Dave), Connie Carpenter (Mike), Gary Blocker, June Blocker, Cindy Stultz (Timmie); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Monday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.