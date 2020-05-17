Loren W. Blumhagen, 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away on May 15, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born on September 2, 1935, in Castalia, Iowa, to the late George and Mable Blumhagen. His father passed when he was an infant; his mother married Carl Schnitzler when Loren was in 7th grade, and together they raised Loren and his sisters. He met the love of his life, Phyllis, and married on August 8, 1959, in Decorah, Iowa. Loren excelled in sports; he played football in the U.S. Army as well as at Luther College, and he held the pole vaulting record at Decorah High School and Luther College for many years. He spent the working years of his life in service of others. He enlisted for 2 years in the U.S. Army, and made a career as a math teacher, principal and coach. As he aged and retired, he spent the remainder of his life dedicated to making priceless memories with his family. Loren is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mardella. He is survived by his wife; twin sister, Loretta Bachelder; as well as his three children, Greg (Lisa) Blumhagen, of Van Meter, Iowa, Kari (Tim) Means, of Council Bluffs, and Eric Blumhagen, of Raleigh, N.C.; five grandchildren, Rebecca Blumhagen (Zac Chastain), Andrew Blumhagen, Mackenzie (Lee) Manson, Morgan (Collin) Fast and Hailey Blumhagen; and his great-grandson, Cooper Manson. We hope to have a memorial service sometime in the fall, but in the meantime, please connect with family through phone calls and "Memories" with Loren Facebook group.
+2
+2
+2
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.