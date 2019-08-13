Goldie R. Boese
Goldie R. Boese, 94, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Oskaloosa Care Center.
Goldie Rebecca Boese, daughter of John Wilbur Severn and Edna Ethel Carmen, was born January 30, 1925, in Council Bluffs. She was a 1943 graduate of Glenwood High School. After graduating, Goldie began teaching country school in Pottawattamie and Mills County. During this time, she felt called by God to go as a missionary to Nigeria, West Africa. She began her missionary training at Bethel College, in Mishawaka, Ind., and received her B.A. and then her B.S. from Goshen College, in Goshen, Ind. After completing her education, Goldie traveled to Nigeria in 1953 with the United Missionary Society, serving as the principal of Hausa Bible School, in Zura. She served on five different tours to Nigeria for 22 years. In 1974, Goldie returned to Council Bluffs. It was at that time that she began teaching at the Glenwood State School. May 26, 1979, Goldie married Robert Leslie Boese. In 1987, they moved to South Dakota, where Goldie did substitute teaching for 13 years before moving to Oskaloosa in 1999.
Goldie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and all aspects of music. Her entire life, she was involved in her church and taking part in its activities. She was active in Stonecroft Ministries, in South Dakota and Oskaloosa, and Gideon Ministries.
Besides her parents, Goldie was preceded in death by her husband; one sister, Pearl Petersen; and four brothers, Clayton, Elmer, John and Lyman.
Goldie's family includes her step-son, William and Valerie Boese, of Dixon, Neb.; her two step-daughters, Betty (Lynn) Kaufman, of University Park, Iowa, and Rebecca (Sam) Barber, of Belize City, Belize, South America; 12 grand-children and eight great-grandchildren and expecting one more; one sister, Ila Marie Lee, of Newton, Kan.; and one brother, Herbert (Kathy) Severn, of Gamaliel, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Goldie will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 19th, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel, in Oskaloosa, with Pastor Douglas Smiley of the Calvary Bible Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Sunday; the family will greet visitors from 3 to 5 p.m., at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in University Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Gideon's International.
Langkamp Funeral Chapel
2116 North Third ST
Oskaloosa, IA 52577
641-672-2181
