Richard G. Bonar, age 90, was born July 10, 1929, and was carried into Heaven, June 13, 2020. Preceding him to Heaven was his wife, Viola; parents, James and Mildred; brothers, Robert and William; and sister, Lois Wilson. Richard is survived by his children, Connie Mersick, Steven (Janean) Bonar, Michael Bonar, Susan (Raymond) Neff, Diana (Virgil) McIntosh, Ricky Bonar; 20 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Raymond; nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Services will be Friday, 11 a.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation, Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment, Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Service information
Jun 18
Visitation
Thursday, June 18, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 19
Funeral Service
Friday, June 19, 2020
11:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
