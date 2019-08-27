Vickie L. (Drake) Bonitz
Vickie L. Bonitz, 69, passed away August 25, 2019.
She was born October 15, 1949. She was beloved wife to Bill Bonitz, husband of 45 years; devoted mother of Jill Corbett (Edward) and Steven Bonitz (Melissa); proud grandmother of Cade, Emma, Chloe, Taylor, J.T. and Braxton; loving sister to Sharon Spinharney (Mike), Denny Drake (Leyla), and Ron Drake, close cousin to Sandie Smith (Doug); and dear aunt of nephew Chris Swenson.
She was preceded in death by parents Don and Ruth Drake.
Visitation, will be Thursday, August 29, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m., at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service, Friday, August 30, 2019, 10:30 a.m., also at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment, Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials to, American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org), or Buffett Cancer Center (nufoundation.org/unmc/fred-and-pamela-buffett-cancer-center).
