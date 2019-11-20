Kathy Ellen Booth
Kathy Ellen Booth, age 72, passed away on November 14, 2019.
She was born on March 12, 1947, to the late Robert and Berneice (Jones) Gallaher in Council Bluffs.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Booth; son-in-law, Michael Koesters; half-sister, Sally Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Koesters; grandchildren, Benjamin Koesters and Drew Koesters; her sister, Karen Meyerhofer (Ed); significant other, Terry Klein; a host of other family and friends.
Memorial Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
