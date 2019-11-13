Jon J. Borden
Jon J. Borden, age 62, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 10, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Jon was born on February 18, 1957, in Council Bluffs, to Milo and Sharon (Clayton) Borden. Jon worked as a Registered Nurses Assistant at the Glenwood Resource Center.
Jon was preceded in death by his wives, Sonia Borden and Amy Lakins; mother, Sharon Borden; nephew, Ryan Payne.
Jon is survived by 3 sons, Brett Borden, Caleb Borden, both of Coralville, Iowa, Garrett and Razelle Borden, of Carter Lake, Iowa; father, Milo Borden; brother, Jeff and Debra Borden, all of Council Bluffs; sister, Connie and Rick Payne, of Persia, Iowa; ex-wife, Susan Courtier, of Glenwood, Iowa. Celebration of Life visitation, Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.
