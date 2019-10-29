Robert O. Boseck
Robert O. Boseck, age 91, went gladly to his heavenly home, on October 27, 2019.
He was born in Griswold, Iowa, in 1927, where he graduated from Griswold High School, met, and married the love of his life, Shirley Mae Goforth. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir during the Korean War. After being discharged in 1954, he returned to Griswold working for Boseck Oil and Ford Motor Co., before getting his ministerial degree from Nebraska Christian College. He served as youth minister at First Christian Church in Council Bluffs, and then the preacher at the Christian Church in Cozad, Neb., for 6 years. He then returned to First Christian Church in Council Bluffs as the Minister of Visitation for 23 years.
After retiring from full-time ministry, Bob and Shirley moved to Risen Son Community, the establishment where they played a supporting role. While living at Risen Son, Bob acted as the unofficial Chaplain and morale officer, giving everyone a smile and a "Oh happy day and three cheers!" greeting.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae, of 63 years.
Bob is survived by his son, Michael Lee Boseck and his wife Patty, of Joplin, Mo; his daughter, Canda Sue Kandt and her husband Charles, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and his 6 grandchildren, Branson Boseck, Sarah Williams, Michael Robert Clark, Elizabeth Ann (Kandt) Powell, Christopher Charles Kandt, Anna Marie (Kandt) Allmon; his brother, Ronald Boseck; and his sisters, Kay Chase, Zona Hully, Lorna Blohn, and Sheryl Boseck.
Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Robert will be buried next to Shirley Mae in Griswold. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Christian College.
