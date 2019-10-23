Max Andrew Bothwell
Max Andrew Bothwell, age 52, passed away October 21, 2019.
He was born on December 12, 1966, in Minneapolis, Minn., to the late John Robert and Geraldine Ann (Lange) Bothwell.
In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by his brothers, John Bothwell and Robert Bothwell.
Max is survived by his children, Shane Loges, Shawn Bothwell, Brandi Bothwell and their mother, Mary Loges; grandsons, Hayden and Colton Sargent; his siblings, Mike Bothwell, Russell Bothwell, Sr., Ronald Bothwell Sr., Roger Bothwell, Gloria and Linda Sigmund; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral services are Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment is at Garner Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed towards the family.
