Merrill E. "Butch" Bowman, age 70, passed away April 4, 2020. He was born in Clarinda, Iowa, on April 6, 1949, to the late Charles and Dorothy (Brees) Bowman. Butch proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Qwest. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Richards; 2 infant granddaughters. Butch is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rose Bowman; children, Michelle Malloy (Tim), Jamie Bowman, Jense Bergantzel, Sandy Bergantzel (Clayton Rhodes III), Jeremy Bowman (Sarah McLemore), Shawn Bowman (Christi); siblings, Charles Bowman, Bob Bowman (Nancy), Rick Bowman (Bev); mother-in-law, Bernadette Scott (John); 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends. Open viewing and visitation, 2 to 5 p.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Interment is in the Iowa Veteran's Cemetery with a private family graveside service, Friday, April 10, 2020. The family will direct memorials.

Service information

Apr 10
Private Family Graveside
Friday, April 10, 2020
12:00AM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
34024 Veterans Memorial Drive
Adel, IA 50003
Apr 9
Visitation
Thursday, April 9, 2020
2:00PM-5:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
