Richard W. Boyd, 98, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 23, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. He was born in Nebraska City, Neb., to Walter S. and Florence Metz Boyd. Dick graduated from Nebraska City High in 1939. He attended Scottsbluff Junior College for two years and then graduated from Midland College in Fremont, Neb., in 1948. Dick received his Master's Degree from UNL in 1969. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Dick was a longtime member of Saint John Lutheran Church and he served the students of Council Bluffs for 28 years as a middle school educator. Dick was a member of the Omaha Symphonic Chorus and a well known actor, most notably as Scrooge, at the Omaha Community Playhouse. He was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam, in 2017. Survivors include son, Richard A. (Patti) Boyd; daughters, Carol (Tim) Swanger, Lynne M. Boyd (David Neely), Ann E. Boyd; grandchildren, Richard Boyd, Steven Boyd, Michelle Williby ("Zach"), Benjamin M. Swanger ("April"), Emily B. Swanger, Adam B. Swanger (T.J. Stephens), Nicholas Swanger ("Shannon Theno"), Elizabeth Riner ("Matthew Farrell Jr."), Keegan Neely, Meagan Neely, and Adam Neely; his great-grandchildren, Alex Boyd, Christopher Boyd, Steven Boyd, Jr., Nathan Boyd, Laine Swanger, Lilly Swanger, Sophia Theno, Amelia Swanger, Mason Riner, Jaxon Riner, Corbin Riner, Addyson Emily, Lydia Emily, Faith Emily. Visitation, Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service, Thursday, 10 a.m., at Saint John Lutheran Church, Pastor E. Jon Benson, officiant. Burial in Ridgewood Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church Music Fund.
Service information
Jul 1
Visitation
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Jul 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 2, 2020
10:00AM
Saint John Lutheran Church
633 Willow Ave
Council Bluffs , Iowa 51501
