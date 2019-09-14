James Mahlon "Jim" Boyer, Sr.
James Mahlon "Jim" Boyer, Sr., 87, of Silver City, Iowa, passed away September 11, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Peterson Mortuary. Funeral is Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Silver City United Methodist Church. Interment, in the Silver City Cemetery. Memorials directed to Silver City United Methodist Church, Silver City Ambulance or Silver City Library.
