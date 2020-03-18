Brenda S. Boyle
Brenda S. Boyle, age 75, of Council Bluffs, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center. Brenda was born January 16, 1945, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to the late Elbert and Margaret Arlene (Merrill) Birchmier. Brenda worked as a Registered
Nurse for over 30 years, retiring from the Pottawattamie County Sherriff Department in 2012. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church, Council Bluffs Citizen Police Board, taught CPR classes
at Iowa Western Community College, and was an active member of the Democratic Party.
Brenda was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Boyle; brother, Dennis Birchmier; sister-in-law, Kim Birchmier.
She is survived by sons, Eric Boyle, of Council Bluffs, Michael and Sara Boyle, of Oakland, Iowa; two grandchildren, Kylie Boyle and Kalynn Boyle; two step-grandchildren, Kaylie Taylor and Keegan Taylor; and brother, Merrill Birchmier and Karen Garbers, of Boise, Idaho. A private service will be held at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.
