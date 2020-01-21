Norma J. Bradley
Norma J. Bradley, age 90, passed away January 18, 2020.
She was born in Grand Island, Neb., on June 11, 1929, to the late Raymond and Irene (Truckenmiller) Scott. Norma retired from Northwestern Bell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Bradley; daughter, Janet Bradley.
Norma is survived by her son, David Bradley (Robin); brother, Leroy Scott; grandchildren, Shelley Ronk, Robert Rupp, Karen Rupp, Kathy Rupp, Michelle Bradley (Randy Nixon), Cheri Boettger (Rob); 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
