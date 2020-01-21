Norma J. Bradley

Norma J. Bradley, age 90, passed away January 18, 2020.

She was born in Grand Island, Neb., on June 11, 1929, to the late Raymond and Irene (Truckenmiller) Scott. Norma retired from Northwestern Bell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Bradley; daughter, Janet Bradley.

Norma is survived by her son, David Bradley (Robin); brother, Leroy Scott; grandchildren, Shelley Ronk, Robert Rupp, Karen Rupp, Kathy Rupp, Michelle Bradley (Randy Nixon), Cheri Boettger (Rob); 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10 a.m., on Thursday, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

To send flowers to the family of Norma Bradley, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil Daily Obituaries

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 23
Funeral Ceremony
Thursday, January 23, 2020
10:00AM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Norma's Funeral Ceremony begins.
Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Norma's Visitation begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.