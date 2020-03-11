Garland R. Brandenburg
Garland R. Brandenburg, age 78, passed away March 9, 2020.
He was born in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on July 26, 1941, to the late Euel and Zelma (Taylor) Brandenburg. Garland proudly served his country in the National Guard and operated his own Little Debbie route for many years.
Garland is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen Brandenburg; children, Lisa Uhlenkamp, Rodney Brandenburg (Tia), Roger Brandenburg (Jill); brother, Carl Brandenburg (Helen); grandchildren, Jordan West (Wil), Amanda Gammell (Steven), Bailey Brandenburg (Josh Sindelar), Brody Brandenburg and Jackson Brandenburg; his great-granddaughter, Emersyn Gammell; a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m., on Friday, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 239 Frank Street, in Council Bluffs. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
