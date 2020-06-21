Helen Ann Brandenburg, age 84, passed away June 19, 2020. Helen was born August 29, 1935, to the late Ted and Margaret (Keuter) Nuzum, in Dunlap, Iowa. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Curry. Helen is survived by her husband, Carl R. Brandenburg; children, Mark (Michele) Brandenburg, Scott (Lea) Brandenburg; sister, Mary (Ed) Osborn; brother, Paul (Marolyn) Nuzum; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Micah and Reagan; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to The Heritage at Fox Run.

