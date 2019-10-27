Paula J. Brayman
Paula J. Brayman, age 47, died October 24, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Gruenwaldt.
Paula is survived by her husband, Everett Brayman; children, Trinity VanBeck and Trevor Brayman; mother, Eileen Gruenwaldt; stepchildren, Brittany Reafleng (Barry), Beth Brayman-Smith (Aaron) and Brooke Brayman; 6 grandchildren and 2 siblings.
Memorial service 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will follow until 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family.
