Vendita
Martin Bridges
Vendita Martin Bridges, age 97, passed away October 25, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Home.
Vendita was born September 20, 1922, in Woodbine, Iowa, to the late Frank and Clarissa (Smith) Punteney, one of 9 children.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husbands, Lloyd Martin December 5, 1972 and Merle Bridges February 25, 2018; sons, Lloyd A. Martin, Donald D. Martin, Gary M. Martin; granddaughter, Lori L. Martin; great-grandson, John Dea; 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Survivors include, her daughters-in-law, Carol, Penny and Sharon Martin, all of Council Bluffs; 9 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandchildren.
Vendita worked as a nurse at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Her memberships included, Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, Eagles #104, Eastern Star #328, Quick, IA., life member of VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, longtime volunteer at Mercy and Jennie Edmundson Hospitals, American Red Cross, Union Pacific Oldtimers.
Visitation with family Friday, 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Eastern Star services. Funeral service 10 a.m., all at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Interment, Hazel Dell Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Eagles Club in Council Bluffs. Family will direct memorials.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.