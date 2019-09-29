Larry L. Briggs
Larry L. Briggs, age 72, passed away on September 14, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Larry was born on February 17, 1947, in Council Bluffs, to the late Harold and Janette (Reelfs) Briggs. Larry Served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. Larry worked as a Truck Driver.
Larry is survived by 2 daughters, Mary Bridget and Robin, both of Oregon; son, Larry, of Oklahoma; brothers, Rodney Briggs, of Knoxville, Iowa; Harold and Christine Briggs, of Omaha, Neb. There will be private services held with the family.
