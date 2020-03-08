Marlin Briley
Marlin Briley, 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 6, 2020, at Midlands Living Center. Survived by daughter, Linda Cox-Spitznagle; husband, Robert, of Council Bluffs; son, Larry Briley, and wife Shelley, of Pocatello, Idaho.; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood, Iowa. Burial with military honors will be in the Thurman, Iowa, Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials are to Everystep Hospice.
