Darrell L. Brock
Darrell L. Brock, age 80, passed away October 3, 2019.
He was born on November 13, 1938.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Brock; son, Danny Brock; brothers, David and Gordon Brock.
He is survived by daughters, Carol (Bud) Rice, Linda Schaffer; siblings, Dwayne Brock, Alberta Stafford, Carolyn Arnold, Richard Brock; 4 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends.
Graveside service, 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m., at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
