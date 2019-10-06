Darrell L. Brock

Darrell L. Brock, age 80, passed away October 3, 2019.

He was born on November 13, 1938.

Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Brock; son, Danny Brock; brothers, David and Gordon Brock.

He is survived by daughters, Carol (Bud) Rice, Linda Schaffer; siblings, Dwayne Brock, Alberta Stafford, Carolyn Arnold, Richard Brock; 4 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; many other family and friends.

Graveside service, 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m., to 1:30 p.m., at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.

