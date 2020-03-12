James
Gordon Brooks
James Gordon Brooks, age 96, of Omaha, Neb., passed away March 10, 2020, at Westgate Assisted Living in Omaha.
Gordon was born November 9, 1923, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, to the late John C. and Lois (Ellicott) Brooks. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1941 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Gordon married Marian E. Peterson on June 12, 1949. They were blessed with two daughters, Janet and Linda. Gordon was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years.
In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his wife, Marian Brooks in 2011; and two brothers, Robert and Richard Brooks.
Gordon is survived by daughters, Janet Barritt, of Omaha, Linda (Bill) Riley, of Branson, Mo.; his grandchildren, James (Renee) Riley, of Omaha, Christine (Craig) Moss, of Woodbury, Minn., Amy (Doug) Leibman, of Mansfield, Mo.; his six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Graveside service and burial, Friday, 2 p.m., in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Memorial contributions will be directed by the family.
