Reginald J. Broussard Jr.
Reginald J. Broussard Jr., age 24, passed away November 17, 2019.
He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on May 26, 1995. Reggie graduated from Abraham Lincoln School with the class of 2013 and was currently working at Driver Plumbing.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dale Medley; grandmother, Connie Sapienza.
Reggie is survived by his fiancee, Addy Driver; son, Sebastian Broussard; mother, Melissa Medley; father, Reginald Broussard Sr.; step-father, Rich Sapienza (Carolyn); grandparents, Cheryl Medley, Dudley and Inez Broussard, Fred Sapienza; sisters, Madison, Chloe, Adriana, Brandi; step-sisters, Shaley, Makenna and Morgan; aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.