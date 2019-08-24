Brandon
Wayne Brown "LilB"
Brandon Wayne Brown, age 26, passed away August 22, 2019.
A Celebration of his Life will be held on September 7, 2019, at the Lions Park Train Depot, Blair, NE, from 5 to10 p.m. Memorials can be directed to his Go Fund Me page.
