Gwendolyne Jeanne (Hansen) Brown, of Newport, N.C., went to heaven on November 9, 2019, after a long battle with dementia/Alzheimer's at the Lighthouse Village Assisted Living, in Jacksonville, N.C.
She was born January 6, 1928, to Albert and Lola (Olinger) Hansen, in Missouri Valley, Iowa, and was raised in the farming community of Modale, Iowa. Gwen married Kenneth L. Brown in 1946 when he returned to the U.S. after his liberation from a Japanese POW camp where he was interned for almost 4 years during WWII. His unit had been captured on Wake Island shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. From their union, 4 children were born. Lola, Larry, Ronald and Reneé. Kenny passed away in 1954 leaving Gwenny to raise their children. She worked first in the lunchroom at Modale School until she was able to secure a position as a teller at Modale Savings Bank. She continued her banking career until her retirement in 1993.
After her retirement, Gwenny dedicated her life to her family and also as a 20 year docent at the Henry Doorley Zoo in Omaha. She loved animals and cared for many stray cats. Gwenny moved to Newport, in 2012 to live with her daughter Reneé (and husband Kevin). She shared in their love of boating and the beaches. For several years she was able to volunteer for the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol walking the beach, searching for sea turtle tracks, followed by nest sitting/waiting for the nests to hatch. Although she dearly missed her life and friends in Modale she happily joined in on these new hobbies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Leroy Brown; mother, Lola Jeanne Hansen; father, Albert Fredrick Hansen; daughter, Lola Lorraine Clark; daughter-in-law, Joyce Brown; grandson, Ken Brown; and brother, Robert R. Hansen. She faced every challenge presented to her with great strength and humility.
Gwenny is survived by her daughter, Renee Olkowski and husband Kevin, of Newport; sons, Larry Leroy Brown and wife, Martha, of Tyler, Texas, and Ronald Kenneth Brown, of Mulberry, Fla.; brother, Norwood O. Hansen and wife Ann, of Rapid City, S.D.; grandson, Tony Clark and wife, Jana, of Council Bluffs; 7 grandchildren, 14 great- grandchildren;, and her 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Interment will take place at a later date at the Calhoun Cemetery in Harrison, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gwendolyne's memory to the Omaha Zoo Docent Program, 3701 South 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68107.
