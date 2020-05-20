L. Mike Brown, age 72, went home to the Lord on May 18, 2020. Mike was born in Council Bluffs, on December 11, 1947, to the late Leonard and Josephine Wallace Brown. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the Class of 1966. He proudly served his country for six years in the U.S. Navy and was united in marriage to Mary Turner in 1970. Mike worked and retired from OPPD after 31 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wallace, Robert and Thomas Brown. Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Brown; son, Jeffery and wife Tawni, of Champlin, Minn; daughter, Erin Selander and husband Eric, of Athens, Ga.; four grandsons, Perry, Robert, Nate and Brandon; sister, Marilynn Zaccone and husband Zeke, of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Private family burial will be held.
