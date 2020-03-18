Mary Lou Brown

Mary Lou Brown, passed away, March 14, 2020.

She was born December 20, 1954.

Visitation with the family, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials to American Cancer Society or National Kidney Foundation.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
