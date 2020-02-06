Merle
Edward Brown
Merle Edward Brown, age 86, of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away February 4, 2020.
He was born July 27, 1933, in Council Bluffs, to Paul and Viola (Gittens) Brown. Merle was raised in Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Merle was united in marriage to Pearl Ann Dinovo on September 6, 1954. Merle served in the Army National Guard for 12 years. He was employed as a Council Bluffs police officer for 13 years and was the first K-9 officer in the department. Merle served as Mills County Sherriff for 7 years. He was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
His family shared that Merle could fix any and everything, was a prankster and enjoyed yodeling as well as playing the harmonica. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Preceding Merle in passing, were his parents; wife, Pearl; sisters, Phillis, Delores, Beverly, Donna; and brother, Dennis. Survivors include his children, Marilyn Brown (Bob) McBride, of New Jersey; Steve (Mickey) Brown, of Virginia, Danny (Connie) Brown, of Glenwood, Iowa, Kevin (Nikki) Brown, of Oklahoma, Rick (Sandy) Brown, of Bellevue, Neb.; children of the heart, Vicky (Bill) Roux, of Council Bluffs, Jeff (Robin) Kern, of Crescent, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Gloria Heistand, of Council Bluffs, Judy (Gene) Hansen, of Walnut, Iowa; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.
Wake service will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 6 p.m., visitation to follow until 8 p.m., at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 24116 Marian Avenue, in Glenwood. Services, Friday, February 7, 2020, 10 a.m., also at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, Council Bluffs. Memorials may be directed to Holy Rosary Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.