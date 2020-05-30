Ardis Jean AJ Brownell, age 100 years, passed away May 22, 2020, at her residence. AJ was born in Logan, Iowa, on May 9, 1920, to Roy and Grayce (Loss) Brownell and graduated from Neola High School. She attended Van Sant School of Business in Omaha, Neb., and worked for the Council Bluffs Savings Bank as Secretary to the President, retiring in 1982 after 39 years of Service. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian-New Horizon Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder, she also served on the advisory board for the Salvation Army and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and volunteered at the Dodge House. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Phyllis Bonita Garrison, Marjorie Ann (Richard) Betchel; brother, Benjamin; nephew, Steve Garrison. Survivors include nephews, Don Betchel and wife Marilea, Jim Betchel, Kirk Garrison and wife Cathy, Rodney Garrison. Private graveside services will be held. Family and friends may sign the guest register on Monday, at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army and or New Horizon Presbyterian Church.
+1
+1
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral Homes
For more than a century, the Cutler, O'Neill, Meyer and Woodring families have been that special friend in southwest Iowa when your famil…
Featuring: Southwest Iowa's only on-site crematory 3 equal size chapels On-site lunch and reception area Nearly 90 off-street parking spots
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.