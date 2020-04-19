Quintin Maximus Brownfield, age 8 years old, passed away April 15, 2020. Quintin was born in Omaha, Neb., on April 4, 2012, to Kelly and Lowell Brownfield, Jr. He was a 2nd grade student at St. Albert Elementary School. Quintin was a young boy who loved dance parties in the kitchen, playing nerf gun wars, break dancing, Lego's, football, basketball, baseball, soccer, beyblades, Star Wars, Roblox, and especially spending time with his four sisters, and his best friend Isaac. Quintin will be remembered for his energy, his infectious smile, and laugh, and his heart, full of love and joy. He is preceded into heaven by his grandfather, Lowell Brownfield, Sr. Quintin is survived by his mother, Kelly; father, Lowell, Jr.; sisters, Gabriella, Isabelle, Sophia, and Presley; grandparents, Sandy Larson, Kent and Janet Darnell, Richard and Pamela Roberts; aunts and uncles, Lori and Rick Yalem, Lisa and Jim Myers, Leah and Terry Mullen, Jeff and Sherrie Brownfield, Chrissy Brownfield, Carrie and Patrick Jerdon; Godparents, Kari and Brandon Pokorski; many cousins and friends. Visitation and service times are pending.
